Germany national team: 7-1 win against Latvia, friendly before the European Championship | National teams

It was not the same scenario, much less the rival, but it never ceases to be gratifying to get historic goals. Germany repeated the historic 7-1 on Monday.

The 2014 world champion thrashed Latvia in their last friendly before the Euro in a match in which she encountered virtually no resistance from an opponent whose weakness prevents drawing too many conclusions about Joachim Löw’s team.

The Germans took to the field with the scheme that Joachim Löw has been testing, three center-backs and two full-backs very open and very advanced. This time the wingers were Robin Gosens, on the left, and Joshua Kimmich, who moved to the right leaving the center for Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan.

Germany circulated the ball before a rival locked behind and that tried to close the center of the defense and looked for to arrive by the bands. The first goal was a bit late in coming, considering his dominance, and was scored by Gosens by a shot inside the box from Kai Havertz.

Then everything happened relatively quickly. In the 21st Gündogan scored the second with a left-handed shot, in the 26th Kimmich was close and in the 27th came the third, marked by Thomas Müller with a shot inside the area to the center of Gosens who had won the line from bottom to pass short by Serge Gnabry.

The fourth was Havertz, a pass from Müller in 39, with a shot from a tight angle that touched the foot of goalkeeper Ozols. Shortly before the break, at minute 45, Gnabry scored the best goal of the afternoon with a first-rate shot from inside the area off a long pass from Mats Hummels from behind the center line.

The second half started almost as the first had finished and in the 50th Timo Werner, who had entered for Gnabry, scored the sixth with a shot inside the small area to center of Kimmich.

Then Germany slowed down a bit in part because of the changes and Latvia, on their first arrival on goal, managed the discount with a good shot from outside the area of ​​Salvejevs in the 75. However, Germany responded a minute later with the seventh goal scored by Leroy Sané with a shot inside the box from Müller.