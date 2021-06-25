Germany. Knife attack leaves at least three dead

A attack with knife registered in the city ​​of Würzburg, in Germany, left at least three dead people according to local media information.

#ALERT Germany: Police confirm that there are several dead and wounded after the attack of a man with a knife in the city of Würzburg, north of Munich. # Würzburg pic.twitter.com/FVRiVWntRZ – C5N (@ C5N) June 25, 2021

The events were recorded this Friday morning when the man, armed with a kitchen knife, he attacked several people in the middle of the street.

The first reports indicate that there are three people dead and another six injured.

Elements of the local police cordoned off the area to carry out the corresponding investigations.

The authorities declined to provide more information and they asked people to abstain of making guesses on social media.

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130 thousand inhabitants in Bavaria, among the cities of Munich and Frankfurt.

emb