Germany includes Cantabria and Catalonia in its list of risk areas for covid

The German authorities will include from this Sunday the autonomous communities of Cantabria and Catalonia in their list of areas at risk for coronavirus, as has been collected by the Robert Koch Institute.

The agency, the government entity in charge of infectious disease control, has indicated that these “basic risk areas” will also include Cyprus and the Norwegian counties of Agder and Rogaland, so it advises against traveling to all of them.

On the other hand, he stressed that Qatar, the Croatian county of Mejumurje, the French department of Guadeloupe and the Dutch overseas territory of Aruba have been excluded from this same list, so that on Sunday they will no longer be considered as “basic areas of risk”.

The decision does not have a great impact on travelers, since tourists must also undergo tests when returning to the country and no longer have to undergo quarantine. However, the inclusion in the list implies that the Foreign Ministry advises against displacement to these areas due to the incidence of the coronavirus.

