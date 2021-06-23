Germany, Hungary and a banknote of all colors

06/23/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

.

If the Allianz cannot shine with the LGBTI flag, the ticket to the round of 16 will do so, which has as many options to fall from one side or the other as the colors have the rainbow. Germany will seek tomorrow to seal their pass to the round of 16 of the Eurocup for which the draw against a Hungary that wants to surprise Munich would be enough, where only victory is worth to overcome the group stage as one of the best third parties.

The draw against France has given the Magyars a point that was out of most of the forecasts. and, incidentally, allowed them to show that they should not be underestimated by rivals.

For Germany, for its part, one point is enough, but it needs it. A defeat, and a victory or a draw for Portugal against France in the other match of the group of death, would remove it from the tournament.

For this reason, the game, against the rival who on paper is the weakest in the group, has to be seen as a final in which there will be no room for speculation. Hopefully Hungary tends to lock itself back and await counter-attack opportunities, as he did against France.

Germany, for their part, will most likely bet on the offense from the start, as they did against Portugal. In this mission, coach Joachim Löw faces the problem of the probable loss of Thomas Müller, the team leader in the last third of the field.

To replace Müller, two alternatives are considered. One would be the entry to the team of Leroy Sané, who would play on the right wing. The other band would be for Serge Gnabry while Kai Havertz would have to try to act as Müller, although it is clear that he does not have the ancestry over the others to assume his leadership.

Another variant would be that Leon Goretzka will play in the middle point. The Bayern player is, according to his own statement, ready to play 90 minutes again, having reappeared in the final half hour of the duel against Portugal after a long muscle injury.

Other players who had been touched, Ilkay Gündogan and Mats Hummels, were in the final training as well as Toni Kroos, who had missed the previous practice by a measure to regulate the effort.

The absence of Müller, in any case, would be a hard handicap for Germany due to their ascendancy over the rest of the team and their leading role in the attack. Löw, however, will wait until the last minute before ruling him out and may reserve at least one seat for him on the bench.

Probable lineups

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündogan, Kroos, Gosens; Goretzka; Havertz and Gnabry.

Hungary: Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Attila Szalai; Nego, Fiola; Kleinheissler, A. Nagy, Schäfer; Adam Szalai and Sallai.

Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia).

Stadium: Allianz Arena in Munich.

Start time: 21: 00h