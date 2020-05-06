Germany authorized the resumption of professional soccer competitions after two months of interruption due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the first power of the European Union sent the world a powerful signal of optimism. Aware of the transcendental meaning of a game that hypnotizes half the planet, Chancellor Angela Merkel decided on Wednesday to give the green light to what many of her advisers consider one of the most daring projects of her mandate. The chancellor approved the draft of the agreement reached last week by the interior, health and labor ministers with the political leaders of the federated states, and now the country will reaffirm its status as a spur of the European Union, promoting the most popular of entertainment worldwide, now a symbol of thawing after two months of social and economic cooling.

The Bundesliga will become the first major football league to be disputed again. The matches will be played behind closed doors. The start date, one of the most controversial points, will be the second week of May. Now it is up to the Professional Soccer League (DFL) to choose the day to celebrate the first of the nine days remaining in the competition. The DFL assembly will meet this Thursday. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, only Werder Bremen is opposed to starting on May 15. Most of the clubs are in favor of playing the first of the nine days that remain on the calendar as soon as possible.

With more than 167,000 registered cases and 6,990 deaths, Germany has been less hit than most Western European countries. Now the länder governments are embarking on the task of de-escalation of the most extreme containment measures, with actions such as the imminent opening of restaurants, breweries and bars. In this area, the return of the Bundesliga represents the riskiest step in the program. None of the scientists who report to the federal government guarantees the full effectiveness of the health protocols that the clubs have imposed on themselves. But Merkel is willing to take the risk.

Deeply convinced of the propagandistic power of football since she sponsored the team that conquered the World Cup in Brazil, in 2014, Merkel and the Christian Democrat leaders of the different federal states have decisively influenced in activating a machinery that allows the competition to be launched under unavailable conditions. to the other countries of the European Union. Assisted by the German pharmaceutical infrastructure, for a month the clubs of the first and second divisions have been monitored by a Covid-19 test plan that would cover the more than 50 members of each staff and their families. The protocol is a pioneer in Europe. A large part of the immediate future of the football industry depends on its success, with the Spanish LaLiga, the English Premier League and the Italian Serie A as the maximum exponents.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe