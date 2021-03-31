Germany: Fans explode against Timo Werner after committing serious failure against Macedonia

Football player Timo Werner of the German National Team, was busted on social networks by the fans after committing a serious failure to attack, in the match of UEFA knockout for him Qatar World Cup 2022 in front of Macedonia.

The current Chelsea striker in the Premier League, found himself with a goal ball in front of the goal and without a goalkeeper, missing this opportunity with only 10 minutes left to play and the match was tied at one goal.

After his serious mistake, Timo Werner could be seen very hurt on the field, increasing more when he fell 2 for 1 in favor of Macedonia, with a goal from Elmas for Germany to go away with defeat.

After the match ended, social networks exploded against the German striker, turning his name into a global trend and ensuring that he is not the promising player that everyone expected before signing with Chelsea.

The 2 faces, grief and frustration of Werner from Germany, the irrepressible joy of the boys from North Macedonia who beat the tetra world champion at home 1-2, valid for Qatar2022. They say in Berlin that it is the worst defeat at home in all history! pic.twitter.com/o5xoDaKyv0 – OSCAR RESTREPO (@PROFE_RESTREPO) March 31, 2021

