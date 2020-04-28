BERLIN (AP) – In Germany, farmers, foresters and firefighters are anxiously waiting for the prediction of widespread rains to come true later this week, as the hot, dry spring fueled fears of a third drought summer in as many years.

Before a virtual climate summit on Tuesday, attended by officials from some 30 countries, German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the past two years of drought, combined with the general rise in temperatures, show the need to act.

“We can see that the last two summers have been extremely dry, this is already causing enormous problems for our agriculture and forestry,” he said. “This is why we have to adapt to changes that we can no longer avoid, and we must make sure it doesn’t get worse … We must really move forward with climate protection measures now. “

The level of the water reserves is already low and if there is no heavy rainfall in the next two or three weeks, large losses could occur in the crops, said Mojib Latif, a meteorologist at the Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel.

“The last two years were extremely dry,” he told the Rhein-Neckar Zeitung newspaper. “The land needs rain.”

The 2018 drought caused extensive damage to crops, resulting in crops so bad that the government had to create a package of aid to farmers valued at hundreds of millions of euros (dollars). At the same time, rivers and lakes registered record low flows, causing environmental disruption and hitting the freshwater transport industry.

Last year was also exceptionally dry, causing widespread damage to the country’s forests, and fire alerts are already at their second highest level this year, said Ulrike Hoefken, minister of environment and forests for the state of Rheinland-Palatinate, to the dpa news agency.

“A third consecutive summer of drought would be catastrophic,” he said.

But it has hardly rained since March 14, said meteorologist at the German meteorological agency Andreas Friedrich, adding that it is too early to say if the expected rainfall this week will be enough to alleviate the situation.