Returns the Europe at two speeds. The prestigious Ifo, the Institute for Economic Research in Munich, proposes that the PGross Domestic Product (GDP) of Germany, the largest economy in Europe, will rebound 10.2% in 2021 after suffering a 6.6% collapse in 2020. In other words, next year it could have recovered the levels prior to the coronavirus crisis.

On the other hand, in Spain, with the figures on the table itself Pedro Sánchez government and the main study services, we will have to wait at least 2022 to recover the wealth that existed in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic broke out.

If the Ifo figures show a rapid acceleration of the German economy, In Spain the Government calculates that activity will fall 9.2% this year and that in 2021 it will grow 6.8%. In other words, it will be necessary to wait until 2022 for it to return to the levels prior to the Covid-19 recession.

No study service calculates that in Spain there will be growth in 2021 that compensates for the collapse in 2020, something that can be seen in the figures of the German Ifo. Funcas consensus warns that the drop this year will be 9.5% and next year’s growth will remain at 6.1%.

The Bank of Spain recently warned that in the worst case scenario Spain’s GDP would plummet up to 13.6% during this exercise. In that same calculation they pointed out that the growth of the economy would be 8.5% in 2021.

What is certain is that the national economy faces a heavy destruction of jobs and hundreds of thousands of companies They are considering the closure due to the financial suffocation they suffer and the prospects. One of the bad news that was known this Thursday was, for example, the closure of the Nissan factory in Barcelona. While in Germany, for example, aid has been raised for automobile factories, the Government of Pedro Sánchez has only promised it, although it has not yet specified it.

Different scenarios for the European locomotive

Of course, that does not mean that the coronavirus will not take its toll on the country of Chancellor Angela Merkel and in Spain, yes, but that the Germans’ ability to react seems faster. In the European locomotive the central projection of the german institute points to a drop in GDP significantly higher than the 5.7% collapse observed in 2009, during the worst moments of the Great recession caused by the global financial crisis.

The director of the Ifo Forecast area, Timo Wollmershaeuser, explained the following: «This is based on our evaluation of the Ifo survey carried out in May among companies. On average, the participants considered that their business situation would most likely return to normal in the next few years. nine months«.

However, the expert warns that the forecast depends largely on the how quickly companies get back to normal in its activity, so the institution considers that if the recovery were significantly faster than expected, around five months, the GDP drop in 2020 it would be limited to 3.9%, with a rebound of 7.4% next year.

By cons, in the worst case scenario handled by the Ifo, in which normalization took about 16 months, the fall in GDP in 2020 would be up to 9.3%, with GDP growth in 2021 of 9.5% and the full recovery being delayed until 2022.

In the three scenarios proposed, the Ifo contemplates the gradual withdrawal from April of confinement and social distancing measures and it assumes that, although the virus will not have been defeated in the coming months, the risk of a new epidemic will have been controlled and it will be possible to avoid a second wave of infections, reports Efe.

The worst moment of the crisis for Germany: the second quarter of 2020

Likewise, in any of the three hypotheses, the German institute indicates that the worst moment of the crisis will be the second quarter of 2020, when it anticipates that the German GDP will suffer a collapse of between 11% at best and 13.4% at worst, passing by a 12.4% fall in the intermediate scenario, after the contraction of the 2.2% accounted for in the first quarter of 2020.

In this sense, the Ifo’s projections point to a substantial acceleration of German activity from July, with the prospect of growth in the third quarter of 4.2% in the worst case scenario; 7.3% in the base hypothesis; and 11.5% in the best case.