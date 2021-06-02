Germany draws and remains unconvinced

06/02/2021 at 11:38 PM CEST

With just eight days left for the start of the Eurocup, many are the unknowns that hover over the German team. Following the renovation that occurred after the 2018 World Cup, Löw continues trying to strengthen the pillars that must lead this new team, at the same time that it has made Hummels Y Müller in the starting eleven.

Neuer; Klostermann (Koch, 60 ‘), Süle, Hummels, Ginter, Gosens (Gunter, 79’); Gnabry (Volland, 79 ‘), Neuhaus, Kimmich, Sané (Hofmann, 86’); Müller.

Denmark

Schmeichel; Wass (Christiansen, 85 ‘), Kjaer (Jorgensen, 80’), Vestergaard, Maehle; Hojbjerg (Larsen, 68 ‘), Delaney; Olsen (Dolberg, 46 ‘), Eriksen, Braithwaite (Boilesen, 80’); Poulsen (Damsgaard, 80 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.48 Neuhaus. 1-1 M.71 Poulsen.

Referee

Julian Weinberger. TA: Sané (57 ‘).

Neuhaus He put the ‘Mannschaft’ ahead at the start of the second half with a shot from the small box. Gnabry, with a shot to the crossbar, and Müller, with an auction that deflected Schmeichel, came close to putting the team of Löw in the first part.

The dominance was of Germany, but they failed to increase their advantage, which allowed Denmark to tie in the only shot between the three suits in the entire match. Eriksen attended to Poulsen and that of Leipzig defined perfectly before Neuer.

The next friendly to play Germany, the last match before debuting in the Eurocup on the 15th against France, it will be against Latvia next Monday.