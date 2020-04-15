BERLIN (AP) – German police detained four suspected members of the Islamic State extremist group accused of planning an attack on US military installations, German authorities said on Wednesday.

The suspects were detained Wednesday morning at various locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

The detainees were identified as Azizjon B., Muhammadali G., Farhodshoh K. and Sunatullokh K., all citizens of Tajikistan. Their surnames were not published for security reasons.

The alleged leader of the group, a 30-year-old Tajik man identified as Ravsan B., has been in prison since March 2019 on unspecified charges.

All suspects will be charged with membership of a terrorist organization.

The defendants joined the IS group in January 2019 and were instructed to form a cell in Germany, according to the prosecution. Supposedly they first planned an attack in Tajikistan, but later decided to do so in Germany, shuffling targets such as US Air Force bases in the country and people regarded as opposed to Islam.

During that time they were in contact with two prominent members of the IS group in Syria and Afghanistan.

The group had already obtained firearms and ammunition for their attack, according to the prosecution, and Ravsan B. had ordered materials to build an explosive device.

To finance his plans, Ravsan B. would have accepted an offer of $ 40,000 to murder someone in Albania, but the commissioned murder failed.