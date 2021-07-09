Germany declares Spain a risk zone due to an increase in cases

(Bloomberg) – Germany declared Spain a risk zone after coronavirus infections rose, raising alarms about a country that is among the most popular destinations for German tourists.

The ranking, which is the third highest in Germany, includes the Balearic and Canary Islands. But it has little practical impact, as travelers returning to Germany can avoid quarantine as long as they have proof of complete vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, or can present a negative test.

Germany’s move comes after a senior French official on Thursday recommended that citizens not go on vacation to Spain and Portugal due to the spread of the delta variant, which is more contagious, although the country’s health minister addressed the Friday to calm fears and said that people “should not panic.”

The German institute of public health RKI, which oversees the classification of travel during the pandemic, also designated two Irish regions as risk zones, as well as Bahrain. Cyprus and Fiji will be classified as “high incidence” areas, the institute reported on its website.

The rate of notification of cases in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain soared to 215, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC, for its acronym in English) updated on Thursday.

The rate is the third highest in Europe, after Cyprus, with 493, and Portugal, with 241. Ireland had a rate of 109, compared to Germany with 11, France with 43 and Italy with 17.

Original Note: Germany Declares Spain a Risk Area After Surge in Covid-19 Cases

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP