Germany, Croatia or the Bahamas, among its main rivals

Last Wednesday the Government of Spain published the draft of what is known as the ‘Startup Law’, a rule with which the Executive wants to promote the creation and development of emerging companies nationals and attract foreign companies of this type to settle in our country.

The rule, which is now being submitted to public consultation, also includes a series of sections aimed at attracting digital nomads, that is, foreign teleworkers, to work here in exchange for facilities to obtain residency -with a special visa for them- and tax advantages -reduction of income tax for non-residents.

With these latest measures, Spain seeks to position itself among the countries that want to take advantage of new ways of working and seduce foreign teleworkers into choosing us as a destination not only for tourism, but for work and life. However, We are not going to have it easy, because there are a good number of states that already offer similar advantages around the world.

Estonia

Estonia was one of the pioneer countries in creating programs to attract foreign talent. This small Baltic republic has been offering non-Estonian citizens the possibility of starting a digital business since 2014 through the e-Residency program. This project does not offer a residence permit or other similar advantages, but it does allows foreign entrepreneurs to create a company with tax headquarters there without having to set foot in Estonian territory, so they can bill, open bank accounts and operate as a business organization.

To that first program, which has managed to attract some 70,000 entrepreneurs so far, a second was added in 2020 to seduce digital nomads through a special visa, similar to the one Spain wants to create, which grants a six-month residence permit to one year. In this case, it is not necessary to be an entrepreneur, employees or freelancers can choose to participate, although, yes, the applicant will have to prove to the Estonian authorities that he has had a gross monthly salary of at least $ 3,500 in the last half year, as well as providing proof that their work is digital and can be done 100% remotely.

Germany

Germany is another of the countries that offers the possibility of obtaining a visa to digital independent professionals who want to establish themselves in Teutonic lands to work. However, Germans are much more demanding than Estonians, since to grant it they ask for letters of recommendation from previous employers, the applicant’s resume, cover letter, portfolio of work, documents that prove that he performs the job he claims, educational titles, evidence that he has sufficient income to survive -as an extractor banking- and proof of registration as self-employed in the country of origin.

This visa is only for self-employed professionals, it is not used for employees who want to relocate their workplace, ande granted for a maximum period of three years.

Croatia

Croatia launched a program similar to the Estonian digital nomad visa earlier this year, with similar but somewhat more lax requirements: teleworkers who want to settle in the Balkan country will have to demonstrate that their work is completely digital and that they have an income of at least 2,200 euros per month, or with a savings of 25,000 euros.

The Croatian visa for digital nomads granted for a maximum of one year without the option of extension, although, once expired, it can be reapplied six months after completing the previous one, according to the website of the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Croatia.

Bahamas

Those who want to get away from the Old Continent and work in a tropical paradise can opt for the Bahamas digital nomad option. The Caribbean country offers the Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay, a residence permit for professionals and students who want to carry out their tasks remotely from any of its islands. for a maximum period of one year.

To apply for this residence permit, professionals will have to justify that they are actually doing the job they claim by means of a letter signed by their employer or documents from their country of origin that show that they are self-employed. In this case, and according to the website of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, no income or savings have to be shown, but applicants will have to make a one-time payment of $ 1,025 to obtain the visa.

Barbados

Also in the Caribbean, this island offers a visa to teleworkers for one year. In addition to providing documents that prove that they work remotely, the interested party must certify that they have annual income of at least $ 50,000 and, in addition, pay an entrance fee of $ 2,000.

Bermuda

This other island, located in the North Atlantic, also offers a visa for teleworkers through the Work from Bermuda program. In addition to proof of the work that is claimed to be done, either by the employing company or as a self-employed person, the Government of this country request proof of continued income or sufficient savings to be able to live for the duration of the permit of residence, although they do not specify figures.

This visa has a maximum duration of one year and it can be renewed. To obtain it you have to pay a fee of $ 263.

Other countries that offer visas for digital nomads

Back this side of the Atlantic we find more countries that have recently launched visa programs for digital nomads similar to those already mentioned and with similar requirements, such as Georgia, the Czech Republic or Portugal.

Greece, for its part, has introduced tax cuts in its program to attract foreign teleworkers, as Spain plans to do. The Hellenes offer a 50% tax break during the first seven years to digital nomads, according to Euronews.

And the Italian Government announced a few months ago that it would invest some one billion euros from the European Recovery Plan in a project to reclaim emptied rural areas and condition them to attract digital nomads, as reported by Traveler. However, no further details of this project have been disclosed at the moment.