The German Football Federation defended its power to impose sanctions on four Bundesliga players who gestured in solidarity with George Floyd over the weekend.

The DFB (the German acronym for the federation) also claimed Monday that the admonition to Jadon Sancho for taking off his coat to show a T-shirt stamped with the phrase “Justice for George Floyd” had nothing to do with the message. The yellow card was due to the fact that the 20-year-old English striker broke a rule that players who celebrate a goal by removing their shirts or putting them over their heads must be penalized for “unsportsmanlike conduct”.

Achraf Hakimi, 21 and Sancho’s teammate at Borussia Dortmund, also showed the same message by scoring in the same match on Sunday. But he was not sanctioned because he did not lift the coat over his head.

The DFB disciplinary committee will investigate the gestures of both, as well as those of Weston McKennie, a 21-year-old midfielder who plays for Schalke, and Marcus Thuram, a 22-year-old French attacker for Borussia Mönchengladbach, to determine whether the four broke the regulations that prohibit a player from expressing “political, religious or personal slogans”.

McKennie was the first to speak when he showed the headband with the phrase “Justice for George” on his left arm on Saturday.

Thuram, meanwhile, knelt on Sunday after scoring a goal in Gladbach’s victory over Union Berlin.

Immediately afterwards, Sancho and Hakimi demonstrated at the close of Sunday.

Floyd, an African-American individual who was handcuffed, died May 25 in Minneapolis, after cop Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes until he stopped breathing. Three other officers were present at the scene. Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and all four police officers were fired.

DFB President Fritz Keller said Monday that he respects and understands the gestures of McKennie, Thuram, Sancho and Hakimi.

“If people are discriminated against because of the color of their skin, that is intolerable. If they die from the color of their skin, that hits me hard, “Keller said in a statement. “Victims of racism need all of us to show solidarity.”

Keller recalled that they have held meetings with victims of discrimination and representatives of organizations that have faced anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim or racial hostility. He added that the DFB and German soccer have made it clear that they reject all acts of racism, discrimination and violence.