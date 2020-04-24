The German Football Federation has already made its proposal to the German Government to resume competition on May 9 in both the Bundesliga and the Second Division and is waiting for approval. Meanwhile, a department of the Ministry of Labor has prepared a document with a series of tips to prevent new infections if the championship resumes: Players and referee must play with special masks and they could be quarantined for the duration of the competition.

The German newspaper Der Spiegel has unveiled the draft that has been produced by the German Ministry of Labor with a series of tips to prevent contagion and guarantee maximum security in the resumption of the Bundesliga. In the three-page document, different scenarios are handled. The first one talks about a “Comprehensive quarantine for all contact persons until the end of the season”. Players, coaching staff, doctors, referees and other workers involved should be quarantined in hotels exclusively for them for the duration of the competition.

The second scenario is the most striking, since it advises that both players and referees wear a mask during the match. It would not be the ordinary ones but specific ones for the sport, which meet a series of requirements such as “Not slip even in sprints, headshots and duels”. Also, players would not be able to touch the masks with their hands.

No celebrations

The document goes further and even suggests that it would be necessary stop the game in case the masks slipped and leave their mouths open. In addition, they point to a necessary change of mask given the conditions of its use in sports practice. “Because masks get wet much faster due to increased breathing volume and therefore cannot be worn, dthey must be replaced every 15 minutes at the most », they say. A break is also suggested in which players must maintain “the minimum distance of 1.5 meters”.

There will also be no celebrations in case of goal. “Any additional contact with teammates or opponents, that is, hugging after scoring goals, small disputes around the ball, etc., is not allowed and must at least be warned by the referee,” is reflected in the text.

According to the aforementioned German newspaper, given the difficult implementation of these standards in practice, the text is for now only a first draft prepared by a department of the Ministry of Labor at the request of the Ministry of Health.