The resumption of the Bundesliga in the short term does not look too good. While the teams train as they can in the sports cities with the utmost care to avoid possible contagions, the government of Angela Merkel reported that all major events were suspended until August 31.

A measure that would include, how could it be otherwise, football matches. Decision more than logical for the pandemic we are experiencing and confirmed by Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria: “We clearly stated that important events would not take place until the end of August under any circumstances. The Bundesliga is not a major issue now. We will soon discuss whether it is possible to play empty door. The league is considering it and working on security concepts & rdquor ;.

Thus, the clubs must now hit the key and there is only one formula: play behind closed doors. It is the only solution that exists if you want to end the season. For this, the clubs will meet on April 23. Hence, a clear proposal should come out since there was already more time to decide when said meeting was postponed for this next week.

The teams await a decision while they continue training because this is allowed, as sports cities and stadiums are considered “commercial premises & rdquor ;. The DFL, of course, only allows 126 people to enter the fields and 113 in the stands in closed-door duels. “We have to live with the virus while there is no vaccine. Caution is important, because it’s about people & rdquor ;, Angela Merkel said.

