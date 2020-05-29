Main reference in the fight against the disease in the country, virologist Christian Drosten praises German efficacy in the fight against the coronavirus. After a sudden fame, he became the target of groups opposed to confinement. One of the main references in combating the covid-19 epidemic in Germany, the director of the Virology Institute at Berlin’s Charité hospital, Christian Drosten, said on Friday ( 29/05) that the country could prevent a second wave of infections.

“Now, we know the virus better, we know more about how it spreads,” the virologist told German magazine Der Spiegel. “Perhaps we can manage to avoid a second stoppage,” he said. He estimates that it is “theoretically possible” that the Germans will be able to prevent a new wave of the disease.

Drosten, who acted in advising the German government, on measures that made it possible to contain the spread of the coronavirus in early May and kept the mortality rate at a relatively low level, estimates that Germany has acted efficiently to prevent further damage .

“We interrupted the pandemic wave with relatively mild measures, and we did it with enormous efficiency.” He attributes the country’s success in combating the disease to tracking and monitoring cases, in particular, through a tool developed by his team at Charité.

The scientist also estimates that it is possible to reduce the quarantine time from 14 to 7 days. “The incubation period and the time that a person is able to infect others are shorter than initially thought,” he said.

Drosten’s opinion on the possibility of preventing a second wave of infections is shared by the virologist at the University of Bonn Hendrik Streeck, also references in the fight against the disease in Germany. Streeck estimates that local outbreaks, such as those in the cities of Frankfurt and Leer, may occasionally appear, but says a second wave is unlikely.

Their predictions, however, contrast with the views of other public health experts in Germany, who warned last week of the resurgence of coronavirus in the country, which could return together with the return of Germans from their summer vacation.

Sudden fame and barbs with the press

Drosten, whose team of scientists at Charité hospital was the first worldwide to develop a test kit for covid-19, suddenly gained fame as soon as the pandemic arrived in Germany, and became a trusted advisor to the federal government.

He was once called a “guru” and “sent by God” for his work and expertise in relation to the virus. But his frequent appearances in the media also made him a target of the movement contrary to the measures applied in the country to combat the epidemic.

Recently, the virologist was involved in a barter exchange with the country’s most popular newspaper Bild, which cast doubt on his scientific work and ended up exposing a disagreement about the role of scientists in fighting the pandemic.

In a lawsuit criticized by the German press, Bild cast doubt on the preliminary results of a study by Drosten’s team, which claims that children can spread covid-19 with the same ease as adults. This is a sensitive topic for millions of mothers and fathers who want schools to reopen fully in the country.

The Bild reporter gave Drosten just an hour to respond to a list of criticisms from other scientists about his work, which generated an angry response from the virologist on Twitter. “I have better things to do,” he said, posting the journalist’s email on his profile, where his phone number appeared.

In the interview with Spiegel, Drosten said that Bild was “not really interested in the scientific issue”. Scientists quoted by the newspaper distanced themselves from the article, saying that their comments were made simply as critical observations in order to contribute to the improvement of research.

In his podcast, Drosten previously said that excessive media attention could cause scientists to withdraw from public life. “I see myself portrayed as a cartoon figure and that makes me feel bad,” he observed.

