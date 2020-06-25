WEDNESDAY, 06/24/2020 18:06
Today’s news> International> Plastics06 / 24/2020 06:31:00 p. m.
Photo: Web
to {
font-size: 20px;
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
.body-not> a> strong {
font-size: 20px;
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
]]]]]]]]]]>]]]]]]]]>]]]]]]>]]]]>]]>
The German government agreed on June 24 to end the sale of single-use plastic items, such as cutlery, plates, chopsticks for stirring drinks and balloon holders
DNA 40
comments
INFO7 SPECIALS IN LIVING SERVICES NEWS INFORMATION * Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.