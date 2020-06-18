When it seemed that the schedule for the rest of the 2020 season was already finalized in the absence of official confirmation – scheduled for tomorrow – everything is back in the air for a decision that Angela Merkel considered necessary despite its economic consequences.

The German government decided yesterday to extend the ban on the main events considered massive until the end of October at least, and the leaks in the planned calendar placed the Rallye de Germany in mid-October, which casts doubt on the possibility of holding the test.

The decision, which was agreed by the Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 prime ministers of the federal states, sees fit to extend the current ban for two more months, September and October, instead of ‘lifting the ban’ at the end of August, before the chances of a pandemic flare-up.

This would obviously also hamper the possible choice of a German Grand Prix at Hockenheim to complete the Formula 1 calendar.

Günter Jung, responsible for the test, does not give anything for lost or confirmed. “We looked at all the possibilities, including doing the event without spectators.”

In the latter, the German organizers have an advantage about others. Part of an event that takes place at the Baumholder military base – including the famous Panzerplatte special -, so it would be easy to isolate it from the public. On the other hand, the organizers have experience in collecting tickets to see the stages, including setting gaps and passes; If you can do it, it’s a sign that they can somehow control attendance.

“We have contacted all relevant authorities, from the Saarland Minister of the Interior, Klaus Bouillon, to the FIA ​​and the promoter. If possible, we want to celebrate the event. This is something that we will decide in the coming days“Jung has pointed out. Words that seem to suggest that there will be no official calendar tomorrow … or that Germany will be subject to approval and an alternative test will be included in case of cancellation.

