German government classifies movement as terrorist. Police raid four sites linked to the Islamist group. Activities in the political branch of the organization have been tolerated in the country until now. Germany announced on Friday (30/04) a complete ban on the activities of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hisbola in the country. The measure was demanded by the United States and Israel.

German police carried out raids against Hisbolá in four cities in the country

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Until now, only the activities of the military branch of Hisbola, considered a terrorist movement by the countries of the European Union, were prohibited, but not those of its political branch, which organizes regular demonstrations or anti-Israel actions.

German Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said via Twitter that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer “has today banned the activity of the Shiite terrorist organization Hisbolá in Germany”.

“Since the morning, several police actions have been carried out in various regions” against establishments linked to the movement, added the spokesman. The establishments mentioned are mosques in Berlin, such as Al-Irschad, the mosque of the same name in Bremen, another in Munster and a “center for Lebanese immigrants” in Dortmund.

In Germany, authorities estimate the number of members of Hisbolá at 1,050, many of whom are accused by the Interior Ministry of organizing support meetings, recruiting supporters for the movement and organizing demonstrations calling for the destruction of Israel. The US and Israel have long pressured Germany to ban the group completely.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) praised Germany’s decision. “Now we hope that other European countries will carefully review Germany’s decision and come to the same conclusion about the true nature of Hisbola,” wrote David Harris, AJC president. “Allow the ‘political’ wing [do Hisbolá] operating on European soil enables active recruitment, fundraising and the poisonous spread of anti-Semitism “, says the statement.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also praised the decision. “In my conversations with [o ministro do Exterior alemão] Heiko Maas, he promised to help, and I thank him, “wrote Katz on Twitter.” Hisbolá is a terrorist organization and should be treated as such. “

“We welcome this extremely important and significant step by Germany in combating international terrorism,” wrote Israel’s ambassador to Berlin, Jeremy Issacharoff, on Twitter.

“The government’s decision to act reflects the West’s determination to face the global threat from Hisbola,” said the US ambassador to Berlin, Richard Grenell. He also appealed to other EU countries and asked EU member states to support the expansion of the EU’s list of terrorism and to ban Hisbola in its entirety.

“We are ready to cooperate with Germany and all European partners through law enforcement and the exchange of intelligence information, in order to remove any room for maneuver in Hisbolá in Europe,” added the diplomat.

In September, German federal prosecutors had received authorization to open criminal cases against members of foreign terrorist organizations. In December, the German Parliament passed a motion asking the government to ban all Hisbolá activities in the country, citing its “terrorist activities”, mainly in Syria.

In 2013, EU foreign ministers banned Hisbola’s military wing, but not its political work in Europe. As a result, sanctions can be imposed on your military leaders.

The United Kingdom classified Hisbola as a terrorist organization in February last year.

Hisbola was accused of carrying out a series of attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets and is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, Arab Gulf countries and the Arab League.

The Shiite Islamic political, military and social organization has considerable power in Lebanon. Hisbolá – God’s Party – emerged with Iran’s support during the Israeli occupation of Lebanon in the early 1980s, although its ideological roots date back to the 1960s. The exact origins of the group are difficult to identify.

Hisbolá also supports the government of Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who took office in January. The organization’s military units fought alongside President Bashar Assad’s army in Syria. The movement has been headed by Hassan Nasrallah since 1992.

MD / lusa / afp / dpa / rtr

