Germany assures that the extreme right is the “main threat” to its security

A neo-Nazi demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on March 20, 2021. (Photo: Sean Gallup via Getty Images)

The extreme right represents the main threat to security in Germany, as the German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer recognized on Tuesday, noting that crimes with this motivation have reached an all-time high.

In 2020, 23,604 far-right-motivated crimes were registered, representing an increase of 5.65% compared to 2019, Seehofer summarized when presenting the latest annual report that accounts for politically motivated crimes.

In addition, more than half of politically motivated crimes are carried out by the extreme right, while the rest are distributed by the extreme left, Islamism and ideologies of foreign origin.

“The crimes of the extreme right reach their maximum level since the statistics began to be kept. The extreme right is the main threat to the security of our country, ”Seehofer told the press.

“There is a blood trail running through Germany”

The minister has pointed out that 3,365 of the registered cases had been crimes of violence.

“There is a trace of blood running through Germany,” said Seehofer, who alluded to the attack in Hanau (central Germany) in February 2020, in which nine people were killed by a far-rightist.

“That was the third far-right attack in a few months after the attack on the Halle synagogue and the murder of Walter Lübcke,” the minister recalled.

In June 2019, a neo-Nazi assassinated local politician Lübcke for his defense of refugee policy, a crime that shocked the country.

On October 9, 2019, another far-rightist had tried to break into the Halle synagogue (eastern part of the country) armed and, failing to do so, killed two people in the street.

