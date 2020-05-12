Berlin, May 12 . .- Germany continues its de-escalation, questioned before the rise in the rate of reproduction of the coronavirus, although supported by a possible indication that the country is approaching a stable level of infections.

In a press conference called especially to address the increase in this index, officials from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology stressed that although the reproductive factor is above 1 for the third consecutive day after it fell last week Even down to 0.65, the daily number of new infections has dropped.

“The reduction in the number of cases flattens more and more and we are approaching a plateau of daily cases. This means that in the future the reproduction rate may fluctuate around 1 and we will have to continue observing its evolution,” said the vice president of the RKI, Lars Schaade.

While the index oscillates around 1, -which implies that an infected person transmits to another person on average- in practice it is a “stagnation” of the number of cases, that is, the figure will evolve in the same measure day by day .

On the other hand, if the long-term rate rises above 1 and distances itself more and more -that is, increases to 1.2, to 1.3, etc.-, Germany would once again face exponential growth and would to think of measures to counter the situation, he warned.

THE IMPACT OF STATISTICAL INACCURACIES AND LOCATED OUTBREAKS

A few days with “minimum values ​​above 1” may be due to a sum of statistical inaccuracies, recent localized outbreaks, for example in a slaughterhouse in the west of the country, and the flattening of the reduction of daily cases, he said.

With this slow decline in the number of cases, localized outbreaks influence the so-called R factor of reproduction even more than before, he explained.

In this sense, Schaade announced for the future the introduction of a more stable R factor that excludes the oscillations derived from localized outbreaks from the calculation.

He specified that last week, this stable R factor had not been greater than 1 day.

On the other hand, he recalled that the calculation of R is based on a comparison of infections in an interval of four days with respect to the previous four days, so the rate of reproduction reflects the evolution of the epidemic of approximately one week and a half.

Thus, the current value of 1.07 refers to infections between April 28 and May 3, he said.

In general terms, Schaade stressed that the R factor is not the only determining parameter to evaluate the transmission of the coronavirus and alluded, in addition to the numbers of new infections, to the performance of tests, to the level of severity of the condition of the patients already the situation of the health system.

THE RISK IS “NOTORELY LOWER”

On the other hand, he considered that the risk to the German population for the coronavirus is “notably lower” than four weeks ago, but warned that the virus is still present and recalled that if everyone behaves properly, there is the possibility of avoiding a second wave of infections.

Returning to pre-pandemic behavior would only be imaginable if there were a good medicine or, better yet, a vaccine; Until then, the goal is to keep infections low, he said.

According to RKI figures updated at 22:00 GMT on Monday, the number of infections rose in the last 24 hours from 933 to 170,508, while the death toll stood at 7,533, representing 116 more in one day and 4 , 4% of total infections.

Meanwhile, the incidence at the federal level stands at 205 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, with clear regional differences.

On the other hand, 147,200 people consider themselves recovered after being infected with the coronavirus, about 1,600 more in one day.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday appealed to citizens to continue to comply with the “basic rules” of keeping distance and wearing a mask in what she called “a new phase of the pandemic”.

Meanwhile, in the country, the numerous demonstrations such as this weekend are observed with concern, in which thousands of people protested against the restrictive measures to contain the pandemic, in many cases breaching the rules of distancing and the maximum number of Fifty people currently allowed in such an act.

.