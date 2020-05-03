The German government’s tourism commissioner, Thomas Bareiss, has warned its citizens that this summer they will not be able to enjoy the sun and the beach in Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic. A warning that adds to the bad omens of the United Kingdom for the coming months, which would translate into joint loss of some 29 million tourists.

“It is more than unlikely that tourist trips to Spain, Greece or Turkey will resume quickly.“, Bareiss affirmed in the public chain ZDF in declarations collected by ‘Heraldo’.

Bareiss ruled out that the new normality that arises after the application of confinement de-escalation measures allows reactivating tourism in the short term and even warned that intercontinental travel will be almost impossible to carry out to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

These words join those of the UK ambassador to Madrid, Hugh elliot, who took it for granted a few days ago that the British – the main emitters of tourism to Spain with more than 18-19 million annual visitors – will return to our shores, but it will not be in the coming months. “One thing that will not change is that people will continue to have vacations, and the preferred place for British tourists is Spain,” he said. “So I have not the slightest doubt that with a little time – not in Spain, but for fear of traveling, of moving around – (the situation will normalize). There may be a period of caution, it is normal, but I think it will be rather short“he pointed with his eyes on the future.

Tourism is a key sector for the Spanish economy. Contributes 14.6% of national GDP and generates about 3 million jobs. But it will be seriously damaged from the health crisis.

The President of the European Commission herself, Ursula von der LeyenA few weeks ago, he recommended not to plan trips for the summer due to the uncertainty generated by the pandemic.

Likewise, the sector also expects to be affected by new measures that may affect aviation.

The restriction of flights with certain areas will be joined by the foreseeable preventive social distancing measures that, according to the president of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac, will put an end to ‘low cost’ flights as tickets will become more expensive up to 50%. Furthermore, IATA forecast a few weeks ago that aviation will see airline passenger revenue drop by $ 314 billion in 2020, a 55% decrease from 2019 due to the coronavirus.

