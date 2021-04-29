Germany and Russia see cooperation for green hydrogen

FRANKFURT, Germany / MOSCOW, Apr 29 (Reuters) – Germany will need Russia’s natural gas as a bridge technology in its transition to cleaner energy, but will also seek cooperation for its hydrogen strategy, the German economy minister said on Thursday. , Peter Altmaier, during a Russian-German conference.

Altmaier said that gas will be needed while Germany abandons nuclear power and electricity generation from coal, but will try to take advantage of the established partnership in fossil fuels for the development of hydrogen from renewable sources as an alternative fuel.

“At the other end of the (gas) bridge will be renewable energy and green hydrogen, which we can build together with Russia on a large commercial scale,” Altmaier said.

“Russia has excellent conditions for this partnership.”

Germany hopes to develop green hydrogen on a large scale using renewable energy from the wind and the sun to produce the synthetic fuel for the industrial, energy and transport sectors.

Its € 9 billion ($ 10.9 billion) hydrogen promotion program, launched last summer, foresees large import needs, as the deployment of domestic production capacity will be hampered by land restrictions.

Altmaier’s statements were seconded by Russian speakers.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the webcast meeting that the two countries had agreed that it was important to launch joint hydrogen energy projects.

(Report by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)