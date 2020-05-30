The German locomotive not only pulls men’s soccer in these times of a global pandemic. It also does the feminine. His league is the only one of the main ones in Europe that, for the moment, returns to activity to finish the 2019/20 season. France and Spain threw down the gate weeks ago, and England surrendered last Monday after failing to find the economic and logistical formula to return. Waiting to know what will happen in Italy (in the next few days there will be a meeting) and with the Champions (the option of ending it in August or September with a Final to Eight is being studied), the only lighthouse in these dark months and full of uncertainties are found today in Germany. Wolfsburg, their best flag, twice European champion, will lead this Friday the great return in their match against Cologne.

“The health and safety protocol is identical to that of men’s soccer. It couldn’t be done any other way ”, says Spaniard Fernando Carro, the CEO of Bayer Leverkusen, whose team occupies the ninth position out of 12 in the Primera classification in the absence of six days [el líder es el Wolfsburgo, con ocho puntos de ventaja sobre el Bayern]. As they did, the footballers concentrated seven days before the return, to minimize the risk of contagion, and each week they will undergo two tests. On the field of play they will not be able to spit or hug each other after a goal, only hitting their forearms as a universal method of greeting.

The will, however, needed the money. Nothing would have been possible without the financial muscle to face very expensive prevention measures and without the help of the most powerful entities. “Before the return from the Bundesliga, the four Champions clubs – Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig and we, Leverkusen – agreed to make a total contribution of € 20 million. The idea was to create a relief bag that would be administered by the DFL [Liga de Fútbol Alemana]. 7.5 million will go to the third competition, the equivalent of the 2nd B in Spain, and to the women’s tournament. In this case, the women’s teams that do not have a men’s one will receive around 300,000 euros ”, explains Carro. In addition to the Bundesliga, the Cup will also be resolved in Germany, which was frozen in the quarterfinal round and whose final will be played on July 4. All meetings will be held behind closed doors.

The four German Champions clubs contributed 20 million to help modest football and the women’s league

In Spain there was no room for this type of approach and everything ended three weeks ago, when the Federation agreed to close it with eight days to go before the employers’ complaint, which complained that the suspension was not consensual. A new disagreement between the two organizations that is difficult to completely separate from an initiative raised soon after: the formal request of the clubs to the Superior Sports Council (CSD) for the league to acquire professional status, something that only the First and Men’s Second Division, and the ACB basketball (the German women’s tournament is not). If the request is successful, the employers would achieve greater autonomy of the institution chaired by Luis Rubiales, organizer of the competition and with which he maintains tense relations as a result of the negotiation of the collective agreement. “We would have exhausted all avenues to play,” says its president, Rubén Alcaine.

The possible jump to the professional category would not, however, be immediate. The teams, who point out that this movement was on their roadmap years ago, ruled out that it is for the 2020/21 academic year and the CSD itself warns that, after a first look at the documentation provided, more exhaustive economic reports will be necessary than those sent. The entity led by Irene Lozano is betting that the tournament will finally achieve professional recognition, although it understands that it will take a lot of time and work due to the financial situation of the competition and the entities.

‘Soccer’, like the NBA

Across the Atlantic, in the United States, the great power of women’s football (her team has won the World Cup four times), are also preparing for their return. But they will not do it with the usual format of the league, but, following the model outlined by the NBA, with a one-month tournament (from June 27 to July 26), the nine teams concentrated in the same city (Utah, one of the least affected areas) and without public in the stands. First there will be a group stage and then matches until the final. “It was the only way to do something in a country as big as Europe as a whole. You avoid trips and there is more vigilance ”, says Vero Boquete, one of the two Spaniards, along with Celia Jiménez, who plays there (the first at the Utah Royals and the second at the OL Reign).

“We have been training in pairs for 15 days and this week we have started doing it in groups of eight after passing the tests. In the morning we take the temperature and send it to the club, and when we arrive at the facilities they check us again and we disinfect our hands. During the competition they will give us two tests per week ”, explains Boquete. This will be the first major sporting event to start in the United States.