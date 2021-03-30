Germany advises against vaccinating with AstraZeneca to those under 60 years for “rare, but serious effects”

The Permanent Commission for Vaccination in Germany (Stiko) has recommended the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus only for those over 60, An issue that is currently being addressed by the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the regional powers.

The recommendation is based on “Existing data on side effects that are rare, but serious“reported this department, attached to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology, competent in the matter in the country.

Merkel holds a meeting on Tuesday with her Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, and regional officials to address the situation created, after several federal states – among them, the regional government of Berlin – suspended the administration of this vaccine to children under 60 years of age.