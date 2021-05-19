Germany advises against traveling to the Spanish regions with less incidence

Germans in Mallorca after the reopening of borders (Photo: picture alliance via dpa / picture alliance via Getty I)

The German Government officially “discourages” unnecessary and tourist trips to Murcia, the Canary Islands, Galicia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands and Ceuta, despite their good incidence data. All of them present rates of less than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and are, traditionally, great references for German tourism in Spain.

The German Foreign Ministry raises the degree of its warning in the trips directed to the rest of the regions, considered “risk zones” for presenting higher incidences and asks not to go to them if it is not strictly precise.

In the updated list with which the executive works, published weekly by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the key factor to exclude a region from the risk list is that the AI ​​at seven days is stable below the 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Therefore, the Canary Islands are not a risk zone from this Monday. With the new update, those who fly from the Canary Islands to Germany will only need to present a negative test and not quarantine.

Until before Easter, leaving the list of risk areas in Germany was equivalent to not having to submit a negative test or stay in quarantine. However, the controversy that caused the Balearic Islands to leave the list and that many Germans flew there while domestic tourism was still prohibited in their country led the government to modify the law so that the tests were mandatory for all people who arrived in Germany from abroad.

Those fully immunized, either for having overcome the disease or for having received the complete schedule of the vaccine, will not have to undergo the test (regardless of the point of origin), thanks to a recent legal modification that freed this group from cer. ..

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.