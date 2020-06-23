Expert economists who serve as advisers to the German government predict that they will recover very soon after the fall in GDP.

. –

Berlin.- The group of economic experts advising the German government glimpsed this Tuesday a prospect of a speedy recovery, already this summer, despite confirming their forecast of a drastic drop in the GDP, which will not return to pre-epidemic levels until 2022.

In his opinion, the gross domestic product (GDP) of Germany It will fall 6.5% this year, two tenths more than the forecasts of the Government itself, which has announced several economic packages in recent weeks to try to counter the consequences of COVID-19.

The advisory council of the German Executive, the so-called « five wise men », correct downward the forecast they had presented at the end of March with extraordinary character, when they outlined three possible scenarios, of which the most pessimistic predicted an abrupt drop in the form of « V », with a contraction of up to 5.4% in its vertex.

« The coronavirus pandemic is slated to produce the worst economic recession since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany. However, we expect the recovery to start from summer, » said council chairman Lars P. Feld.

Language remains catastrophic, in line with the worst omens surrounding both the indicator of GDP as in the most recently known of industrial production, the number of unemployed or exports, key in power German.

2021 will be the year of economic recovery



For 2021 the wise people forecast a gradual recovery, with a 4.9% growth in GDP, so the economy German it will not be restored to the previous level until 2022; the unemployment rate, according to the « wise men » will follow a similar path after worsening in the coming months.

In April the German government announced that the decline in GDP expected for this year is the highest since the 2009 crisis, when the economy it shrank 5.6%, and higher than forecast by the country’s main economic institutes, which that month placed it « only » at 4.2%.

They later corrected their forecasts for the worse to place them around a 6.6% drop.

For comparison, in 2019 Germany avoided recession by growing its GDP 0.6%, after advancing 1.5% in 2018 and 2.5% in 2017.



By 2021, official forecasts point to a recovery that will allow the economy German grow to 5.2%, according to government projections, which now have a new, less dramatic view of the « wise men. »

In recent months, several of the indicators that show the temperature of the economy German entered negative, and especially that of industrial production, which already in April registered a year-on-year drop of 25.3% and 17.9% over the month of March, when the consequences of the pandemic.

This Tuesday the « wise men » confirmed that the impact on unemployment will translate into an increase of 1.1 points over the 2019 records: in 2020 unemployment is expected to reach 6.1% and the same level would remain in 2021 .

On the price side, its report indicates that in 2020 we will have to expect a rise of 0.6% and that the recovery will be seen next year, with an increase of 1.6%, still below 1.4% of 2019.

In their assessment, however, the « wise men » cover themselves by appealing to the « considerable uncertainty » with which their forecasts must be viewed.

« It is expected that there will be a significantly longer phase of low economic development if the numbers of new infections cannot be kept low »

They also refer to the fact that to avoid this, it will be necessary to ensure that « intelligent distancing » measures are respected to help keep the levels of new infections low and to offset the uncertainty that will plague both businesses and households.

In relation to the European context, the council expects that the economy The euro zone as a whole follows a similar pattern, contracting 8.5% this year and recovering 6.2% in 2021.

The report of the sages also points out that the gradual relief of sanitary restrictions in Germany and in countries that are important trading partners, as well as the measures adopted to stabilize and stimulate economy, will have a positive impact.