Facing pandemic nationalism, scientific cooperation. That could be the motto of the work of the teams of German virologists that assist other countries of the world in the fight against the pandemic of the new coronavirus. A cooperation that Colombia has had in the past weeks, demonstrating that the collaboration between governments and scientists is in the interest of all.

The German mission brought with it 80,000 COVID-19 detection tests that, according to the Colombian authorities, will be used primarily in the departments and border areas with the greatest need. Of these kits, 20,000 are destined solely for the department of Norte de Santander, bordering Venezuela.

Christian Popescu, a doctor by profession and technician of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ, for its acronym in German) was one of the members of the virology mission of the Charité University Hospital in Berlin that was a few days ago in Colombia. Back in Germany, Popescu tells DW that, in addition to bringing the screening tests, scientific exchanges were organized between the National Institute of Health in Bogotá and Charité on different aspects of the diagnosis of the coronavirus, various ways of detecting the antibodies and the PCR methodologies.

Read further: Germany will lift restrictions on travel in Europe from June 15

«We exchange practices, ideas, experiences. It was a very fruitful conversation for both parties, El Charité and our Colombian partners, “says Popescu, who does not hesitate to describe the opportunity as” learning among equals. “

The Vice President of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, as well as the Colombian Chancellor and Minister of Health, were present at the presentation of the diagnostic kits sent by Germany.

German specialists visited Norte de Santander, a border region especially affected by the pandemic as a consequence of migratory movements with neighboring Venezuela. “We visited three laboratories in the city of Cúcuta to assess their situation, since until now they have not had sufficient capacity to carry out tests,” explains Popescu. The only alternative was to send samples from patients or suspects of being infected with the coronavirus to the capital and wait several days for the results to arrive.

It may interest you: Coronavirus: how much we should be concerned about new outbreaks of covid-19 appearing in quarantine-raising countries

Therefore, explains the German, “we have supported the local government in developing a strategy to reach the point where they can carry out the necessary tests as soon as possible.” A strategy that, after the departure of the Charité doctors, the local authorities have already put into operation.

Challenges

Precisely this centralization of diagnostic capabilities is one of the main challenges identified by German scientists in the Colombian fight against COVID-19. Popescu was “impressed” by the good capabilities of doing tests in Bogotá and the good functioning of the capital laboratories. However, it draws attention to the need to be able to test throughout the country.

“If you live in other distant regions and have symptoms, you have to wait up to a week for the results. What do you do during that time? Are you quarantined? Do you stop working? ”Asks Popescu. “There is a lot of uncertainty, not only for people, but also for local governments, which have to decide what measures to take.”

German doctor and GIZ officer Christian Popescu.

The GIZ officer identifies another challenge facing Colombia and other Latin American countries with similar socioeconomic structures: “Many of the people are not formally employed, but rather work in the informal economy. The consequence is that they do not have sick leave, for example, ”continues Popescu. According to economists’ calculations, the informal economy accounts for around 30 percent of Colombia’s GDP.

In addition, workers in the manual sector do not have access to telework as other types of work activities have spread. “If they have to stay home, they can’t work. And it becomes difficult to pay for accommodation or food, “says the German. Social distancing is a luxury that many in Colombia cannot afford.

Joint responses to a global pandemic

In any case, these challenges show the importance of finding joint ways of acting against the virus and its spread. “This is a global pandemic, so any investigation that Colombians do will be as useful to Germany as that which the Germans do to Colombians,” says doctor Popescu. “For years, public health experts from the World Health Organization have warned that infectious disease outbreaks don’t understand borders, and now we see what this means in practice.”

Subscribe to our special newsletter on coronavirus and click here.

Precisely for this reason the German Government, through the GIZ and in collaboration with the Robert Koch Institute and the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine, will continue to carry out these initiatives of medical and scientific cooperation with other Latin American countries and the rest of the world. As DW learned, right now another mission with similar characteristics is in Ecuador to help combat COVID-19 on the ground. In the coming months, German science could land in other Latin American countries if they request this collaboration.

For Popescu, the development of the new coronavirus pandemic highlights the need to respond in a coordinated manner. “We have to work together to end this outbreak, to jointly find a vaccine, to distribute it fairly,” he says back in Bonn. And the interview concludes by stressing the importance of strengthening public health systems in all countries: “they are the first line of defense against any outbreak.”

(jov)