German Tony Martin retires after suffering a hard crash on the twelfth stage

The German Tony martin (Jumbo Visma), four times World Time Trial champion, has been forced to withdraw from the Tour de France when suffering a spectacular fall in the twelfth stage that is disputed between Sorgues and Malaucène, 198.9 kilometers.

Cottbus cyclist, 26, fell into the gutter at kilometer 25 career, with bleeding wounds that forced him to abandon the race on the way to the hospital. The German he was conscious at the time of being evacuated.

Another misfortune for the veteran German cyclist, as it was the third fall suffering since the beginning of the Tour on June 26 in Brest. On the opening day the images of his fall went around the world, since collided with the banner displayed by a female fan in the gutter.

It was his thirteenth participation in the Tour de France and the fifth withdrawal. Another loss for Jumbo Visma, who already suffered the abandonment of their leader and one of the top favorites, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic.