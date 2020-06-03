43-year-old man, convicted of several sexual crimes, lived in the Algarve when the British girl disappeared in 2007. German investigators treat the case as a homicide and became suspicious after a complaint. Little more than 13 years after the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal , the Federal Investigations Department (BKA) of Germany announced on Wednesday (03/06) that it is investigating a 43-year-old German suspected of involvement in the case. German authorities have opened a murder investigation.

Madeleine disappeared on May 3, 2007 in Praia da Luz

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The suspect is under arrest for another crime. In addition to having spent time in drug trafficking, he was convicted several times for sexual crimes, including against children, and was in the Portuguese region of the Algarve, where Madeleine disappeared when the crime occurred. The German would have lived regularly in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007, among others, in a house that is between Lagos and Praia da Luz.

“During this period, he worked in various occupations in the Lagos region, among others in the gastronomy sector,” said the BKA in a statement. A spokesman for the department also participated in a television program by the public broadcaster ZDF and asked for help from the population to solve some gaps about the crime. Cellular data show that the suspect was in Praia da Luz close to the time and place of the crime.

The spokesman asked viewers to communicate any information that may be relevant to the case and released photographs of two cars used by the suspect at the time, a van and a jaguar, which was transferred to a new owner the day after the girl’s disappearance. . The police also want to find out who the suspect spoke to on the phone the night of the crime.

According to Scotland Yard, the six-foot-tall suspect at the time had short blond hair. Years of joint work between the British, Portuguese and German police led to the suspect’s identification. A complaint about a German living in Praia da Luz, which authorities received after the tenth year of disappearance, was the trigger for the current investigation.

Although the BKA is investigating the case as a homicide, Scotland Yard stressed that it continues to treat the crime as a disappearance.

Madeleine disappeared on May 3, 2007 in Praia da Luz, where she was on vacation with her family. The three-year-old girl was in the hotel room with her two younger siblings while her parents were dining at a restaurant. At about ten o’clock at night, the mother realized that her daughter was missing, while the boys, then two years old, were still sleeping in the apartment.

The case generated worldwide commotion and even involved senior authorities in Portugal and the United Kingdom. The girl’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, always claimed that their daughter was abducted. They came to be suspected of disappearance.

“All we ever wanted was to find her to bring the truth to light and for those responsible to pay justice. We will never lose hope of finding Madeleine alive, but no matter what will be discovered, we need to know to find peace” , the girl’s parents said in a statement released by Scotland Yard.

CN / dpa / afp / ots

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

“He could have been George Floyd,” says mother beside son in protest



Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.