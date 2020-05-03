Germany’s Minister for the Interior and Sport, Horst Seehofer, said in an interview on Sunday that he is in favor of restarting the German Championship this May, while the country has begun to relax the restrictive measures imposed to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.

“It seems to me that the timetable proposed by the German football league is plausible and I support a fresh start in May,” said Horst Seehofer in an interview with the Bild newspaper published on Sunday, three days after a meeting of the authorities to decide on the matter. “I am in favor of trying to play again,” he added.

Seehofer, however, considered that “there should be no extra privileges for the Bundesliga”. The German Championship should be the first of the major European leagues to be restarted amid the covid-19 pandemic, which is explained by Germany’s successful strategy in coping with the disease.

The Germans are ahead of the other major leagues in Europe, so much so that they have been training for some time. In Spain, athletes were released to return to individual activities as of this Monday, and in Italy, only a few clubs will open their training centers this week. France ended its national championship and Britain has yet to decide when training and games will return.

The German government is due to decide this week on a possible resumption of sporting activities across the country and authorization for the restart of the Bundesliga should come next Wednesday. There are nine rounds left for the tournament to conclude.

Clubs and the league are losing money and are desperate to resume matches as quickly as possible, even without spectators. By contract, the season can end until June 30th.

The German Football League (DFL) is ready to resume competitions soon, and has sent out a health security plan for games without spectators that includes conducting regular tests on players, but without the need for quarantine at all. the cast in case of positive samples, which the Sports Minister says he is against.

Even without the return of matches, cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed in a German club. This is Colônia, which announced that three people tested positive for covid-19 and were quarantined in their homes. The team did not disclose the identities and functions of the infected, but the German press says they are two players and a physical therapist.

With more than 164,000 registered cases and almost 7,000 deaths, Germany is the sixth in the world in number of infected. However, the European country is one of those that have been successful in tackling the pandemic, so much so that the contagion curve is decreasing, with fewer cases and deaths every day. The nation has tested more than a million people and has one of the lowest death rates, according to government data.

