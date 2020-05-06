Erzgebirge Aue, the second division club of German soccer, put their entire team in isolation at home on Tuesday after one of their members tested positive for coronavirus.

It was the first case confirmed as part of the second round of testing in the Bundesliga, the day before a government meeting to relax containment measures to allow football to return to empty stadiums.

He did not give the name of the staff member involved or give any indication of how he was able to contract the coronavirus. The team did not report any positive cases in the first round of testing last week.

All players, coaches and locker room staff will remain home before further testing on Thursday, although the plan to restart the season does not require immediate quarantine.

Ten of the 36 teams in Germany’s top divisions tested positive last week. Two Cologne players and one team staff member are included. The team did not put the players in isolation, nor did the second division Stuttgart, who reported an “inconclusive case”.

The other cases have not been attributed to any specific club. The German soccer league, which oversees the first two divisions, asked the teams not to disclose the cases.

Last week Chancellor Angela Merkel and 16 state governments postponed the decision to allow the Bundesliga to play again without fans. He warned that there was still a danger that COVID-19 infections would increase if containment restrictions were lifted too soon.

A meeting of Merkel with the governors is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the possibility of resuming soccer in Germany. The league’s plan has drawn criticism from the population due to the use of coronavirus testing in people who are apparently healthy and concerns that fans will gather near stadiums.

There was further rejection on Monday after Salomon Kalou, striker for Hertha Berlin, posted a live video in which he greeted his teammates with physical contact and left when a teammate was being tested for coronavirus. Kalou was suspended by the team.

Health Minister Jen Spahn said Tuesday about the incident that the German league’s plan was correct despite the violations of social distancing Kalou showed in his video.

“The basic concept makes sense and can also be an example for other professional sports categories. But they have to live it too, ”Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio station.

Bavaria’s influential state governor Markus Söder was even more critical.

“The league has great concepts and then there are individual players, who you can read about, who are behaving very, very badly,” he said. “I also find that professional teams have had a tough position against them, because that goes against everything in the concept.”

The teams in the first two divisions are committed to completing the season in late June.

The first step in resuming the campaign is for teams to re-train with all their players, rather than the small group sessions they have held in recent weeks.

Leipzig, which is a contender for the title, obtained permission to train after the Saxony stadium updated the coronavirus rules on Monday. Wolfsburg manager Jörg Schmadtke told German site Sportbuzzer that his club would resume training with the entire team after a conversation with the mayor.