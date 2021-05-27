German Scientists Identify Cause and Solution to AstraZeneca and Janssen Thrombi

It would be a matter of preventing the genetic instructions carried by vaccines from entering the cell nucleus.

The key is in the problems that the adenovirus of these vaccines can cause when entering the cell nucleus

By retouching the genetic sequences of these vaccines, thrombi can be avoided, according to this hypothesis.

Janssen has already contacted the lead author of the study

A team of German researchers claims to have solved thrombus issues from AstraZeneca and Janssen covid vaccines. Weeks ago, the adenovirus that serves both as a base was targeted, also in the manufacturing process; But this new research, published in a repository and not yet reviewed, supports a new hypothesis according to which they say they have precisely located how these rare adverse reactions occur and explain how pharmaceutical companies can avoid them with a touch-up in their vaccines. According to the Financial Times, Janssen is already in contact with the lead author of the study.

This is Rolf Marschalek, from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, where they have identified that the adenoviruses that AstraZeneca and Janssen use can cause problems by entering the nucleus of human cells, where they must carry the genetic instructions of SARS-CoV-2 to for the immune system to learn to defend itself against protein S, which the virus uses to infect its host.

Marschalek makes his first point here. The adenovirus in these vaccines carries the protein S sequence to the cell nucleus, but in a natural infection the virus does not produce its proteins in this part of the cell but in the cytosol, the fluid that is part of the cytoplasm.

It is in the nucleus where parts of the S protein that the vaccine induces are fragmented and mutant versions are generated that remain suspended in the cell and are secreted to the rest of the body. At that time, the formation of thrombi is activated as a reaction to these particles, which affects one in every one hundred thousand people vaccinated with these drugs.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, using messenger RNA technology, are oblivious to these mechanisms and do not present the same problems. In fact, they do not carry their genetic material to the nucleus, but leave it in the cellular fluid.

“When those genes of the virus enter the nucleus they can cause problems,” explained Marschalek to the Financial Times. The good news, according to his theory, is that by modifying the genetic sequences of the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, these adverse reactions can be avoided. Marschalek explains that Jannsen has already contacted him. Not so AstraZeneca, although according to their research this is the vaccine most likely to cause problems because of how the S protein is encoded.