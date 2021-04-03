German Scientists Discover Cause of AstraZeneca Vaccine-Related Thrombi

A team of researchers from the University of Greifswald, in Germany, have found the explanation for the cases of thrombi and clotting problems recorded in some people who received the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

“We know what to do: how to diagnose it and how to treat it“Andreas Greinacher, the coagulation specialist who led the study, published preliminary in Research Square, has assured in an article published in Science.

The information on episodes of thrombi registered in dozens of people after having received the AstraZeneca vaccine caused some European countries stop vaccination with their doses. Most of them resumed it – including Spain – after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) indicated that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk, although this body continues to investigate the cases detected.

As the researchers have explained, these episodes of thrombi have been baptized with the name of vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia syndrome (VIPIT), and they take place after a “very unusual combination of symptoms“: widespread blood clots and a low platelet count, sometimes with bleeding. This combination” resembles a rare side effect of heparin, an anticoagulant called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), “they explain.

The finding published by Greinacher and his team is being taken into account in Germany and the Netherlands, where various medical societies have praised this discovery and urged their members to learn more about this syndrome.

His discovery

VIPIT was first discovered on February 27, when Sabine Eichinger, a hematologist at the Medical University of Vienna, was confronted with an unusual case: a 49-year-old nurse had been transferred to her hospital with nausea, an upset stomach, low platelets and thrombosis (blood clots) in the veins of the abdomen.

The patient died the next day, but her case left the hematologist thinking, since platelets, also known as thrombocytes, help form blood clots, so the low levels usually cause bleeding, not clotting. This unusual combination is also a side effect of heparin called HIT (heparin-induced thrombocytopenia).

According to the Science article, this drug, heparin, binds to a protein called platelet factor 4 (PF4), forming a complex. For unknown reasons, some people make antibodies against this complex, causing a out-of-control clotting reactionthey argue.

The patient Eichinger had treated had not received heparin, but had an injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine five days before symptoms began, so the hematologist thought it could be “some kind of immune reaction” and shared her findings with Greinacher.

“Things started to happen quickly,” says Eichinger, after several countries reported similar cases following the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Greinacher’s team analyzed samples from eight patients, all of them with low platelets and unusual clotting. In four of them, the researchers also found evidence of antibodies against the PF4 protein, a hallmark of HIT.

The infectious disease specialist Oriol Mitjà has summarized this finding on Twitter that would explain the bleeding disorders after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. As he explains, these cases “occur in 1 in 1 million” and “would be induced by an activation of platelets that would form thrombi.” According to the expert, “it should be identified early and treated with intravenous immunoglobulins.”

Treatment

As Mitjà explains, “doctors can identify and treat VIPIT” in the following way: first identifying “patients with headache or neurological symptoms“after receiving the vaccine, and treating” with immunoglobulins (IVIG) and non-heparin anticoagulants (anti-Xa inhibitors) “.

Although Greinacher maintains that more data is still needed to explain these reactions, he considers it crucial to alert doctors to it: “When recognized early, HIT can be treated with immunoglobulins (nonspecific antibodies from blood donors) that help slow activation. platelet. Anticoagulants without heparin can help dissolve clots. VIPIT should be treated in a similar way, “says Greinacher.

As indicated in Science, there is at least A case in which a doctor decided to apply these tips and the patient recovered.