German scientists ask to eliminate the curfew and change measures to curb the coronavirus

04/12/2021 at 7:41 PM CEST

Leading German aerosol researchers have released a letter to the country’s top political officials, in which they are asked to change course in the measures they continue to take to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

The scientists, members of the Society for Aerosol Research (GAeF) address the letter to Chancellor Merkel, the prime ministers of the federal states, the federal minister of Health, Jens Spahn, and the ministers of health of the federal states.

In it they put on the table the importance of making people aware that the danger is INSIDE (indoors) and that measures that penalize outdoor movement are ineffective and harmful, especially at a time of very pandemic fatigue important.

They also criticize the curfew measure as a useless and even risky ‘hoax’.

And finally they propose 6 measures that everyone can understand and that in their knowledge would help in a decisive way to stop the infections.

Below we reproduce the main ideas expressed in the letter and the 6 measures they propose, which would be perfectly applicable to our country and to all countries.

A very clear letter

Dear Federal Chancellor Dr. Merkel, Prime Ministers of the Federal States, Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn. ministers of health of the federal states:

With the official heading of rigor, the undersigned German scientists begin a letter as clear as it is necessary.

“The coronavirus pandemic is too serious and we have not been able to return to normal life even when more than 12 months have passed since its inception.

After all this time, the situation has become too heavy a burden for the citizens. Your emotional state fluctuates between hope and despair, as everyone knows because they see it and experience it in their personal environment.

But science advances, and something as transcendental right now as is the aerosol research, important findings on SARS-CoV-2 transmission are emerging that can and should affect our lives.

Scientific findings without political facts

Airborne transmission of viruses has been processed, summarized and published in a position paper by GAeF, the German Society for Aerosol Research.

But sadly, the scientists complain in their letter, “The essential findings of our research work have not been translated into practical actions” taken by the authorities of the country.

And they show their amazement because, «instead, what we are doing in the country is take more symbolic steps that lead nowhere, such as the requirement that people have to put on a mask when they go for a run in the open air.

Because, according to scientific studies, in these types of activities there is no significant influence that affects the infection process.

Contagions only indoors

They assure in the letter that at this time there is a worldwide scientific consensus which maintains that, almost without exception, SARS-CoV-2 infections occur only indoors.

“Outdoor infections are extremely rare and never lead to cluster infections that can occur indoors.”

They add their surprise in the letter because “as aerosol researchers we are witnessing, perplexed, a public debate that is still going on but that does not reflect at all the state of scientific knowledge.”

And they complain that this reality is causing great confusion among citizens. «We are making them handle misconceptions on the forms of contagion associated with this virus, with the danger that this entails«.

“Group transmissions of the infection occur on bus trips, choir rehearsals, events, residencies & mldr; but not outdoors.

Thus, this group of researchers expresses in the letter their perplexity at many of the measures adopted by politicians to combat the pandemic.

Curfew, another “misleading communication”

They do not understand that outdoor gatherings, closed parks, excursion destinations that are not allowed to reach & mldr;

And they consider that “the curfews that are so fashionable at the moment should also be included in this list of misleading communications. Because they make more promises than they can keep.

“We all agree – they add – that a fundamental objective is to reduce problematic contacts, but the curfew does not prevent, nor necessarily reduce indoor meetings.”

Moreover, they consider that all these things can be and are counterproductive and they become “a motivation to move further away from state orders every day.”

The reduction of problematic contacts, which are mainly indoors, are only successful, they say, with convincing arguments capable of getting people to insist on taking measures for successful self-protection.

“If we want to control the pandemic we have to make people aware that the danger lurks INSIDE: In apartments, in offices, in classrooms, in residential complexes & mldr; and measures must also be taken in healthcare centers ”.

As for the all-too-common debates about whether to walk on promenades, sit down for a drink at beer gardens, run or ride a bike, it has long been proven counterproductive to keep going around it.

And if we are also all day telling our citizens that interpersonal contacts are considered dangerous, paradoxically what we are doing is reinforcing the pandemic fatigue everywhere.

As it is well known, nothing makes us humans more dull than being bored.

Therefore, what we must do is take care of the places where the vast majority of infections occur. And not using limited resources to monitor the few parts per thousand of possible infections outdoors, because it is a waste.

Six rules to reduce infections

“Contagions can be effectively reduced using intelligence and coordination of decisions. That is why we are going to make a summary of measures, understandable even without a scientific education ».

They are our golden rules to prevent infection.

1.) Infections occur indoors, so it is important that as few people as possible gather INSIDE.

In addition, it must be taken into account that indoors the contagion occurs even if we enter an empty place. We do not need to simultaneously match a person who is infected. Only if a infected person has been in the same place a while before & mldr; If it is not well ventilated, the virus is in the air and is transmitted.

2.) It is very important reduce meeting and stay times indoors. Keep them as short as possible. Do everything you can to fulfill it!

3.) The conditions for the situation to be like being outdoors must be created by frequent, intermittent, or cross ventilation.

4.) It is necessary wear effective masks indoors. Wearing a mask in the pedestrian area, and then sitting with some friends without a mask in the living room of the house, is not what we, as experts, understand by infection prevention.

In addition, we have to add a very important question, and that is that the snug fit of the mask is at least as important for its effectiveness is how the efficiency of the material.

5.) The air purifiers and filters Rooms should be installed where people spend a lot of time and need to stay in closed rooms, such as bedrooms, school classrooms, rooms for the elderly, health centers, offices and other workplaces.

6.) In hallways and large rooms, the risk of infection is much lower than in small rooms.

So when the theater, concerts, church services, larger gatherings return & mldr; they should take place, whenever possible, outdoors. And if that is not possible, in large, well-ventilated rooms.

And behind these basic, simple but effective rules, the scientists who signed the letter add that:

“If this is communicated properly and everything is made clear, the combination of these measures leads to success.”

“If we do it like this, people will regain some of their freedom of movement at a time when the situation is very difficult and people are very tired.”

Those who want to meet more people for a coffee, know that not a good idea to invite into your living room. It is much more advisable to do it outside, where you can also expect compliance with the known hygiene rules much more than in homes.

And they sign the letter “With best wishes”

Dr. Christof Asbach

President of the Society for Aerosol Research (GAeF)

Dr. Gerhard Scheuch

Former President of ISAM (International Society of Aerosols in Medicine)

Dr. Sebastian Schmitt

Treasurer of the Society for Aerosol Research (GAeF)

Dr. Birgit Wehner

Secretary General of the Society for Aerosol Research (GAeF)

Dr. Andreas Held

GAeF Vice President