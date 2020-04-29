Oliver Kragl had a stint in Austrian football and says the difference in the country is huge. Midfielder also praised Sadio Mané, with whom he had the opportunity to play against

Benevento player Oliver Kragl told of his experience in the Austrian league and the strength and influence of RB Salzburg in the country, interviewed by “Goal”. The midfielder played for three years in the country before transferring to Italian football in 2016. According to the player, the team would be able to hire even a major sporting world star and do well in another European league.

– The differences in this (Austrian) league are huge. Rapid Vienna remains great and Ried or Admira Wacker has no money to compete with Salzburg. They could buy Cristiano Ronaldo if they wanted. I believe that RB Salzburg could do well in the German Championship.

In Austria, Kragl had the chance to face Sadio Mané, as the Senegalese played for two seasons with the richest team in the country. The German was only praise for the Liverpool striker.

– You could already see where Mané’s career was going. It is exceptional, fast, technically excellent and always knows where to go. Normal to idolize him at Liverpool. He is calm and polite. In addition, he still donates money to his country and tries to help the people there. This shows what he looks like.

The RB Salzburg was highlighted for revealing in the current season Erling Haaland, striker who appeared to the world during the group stage of the Champions League. The Austrians also had Minamino, a Japanese who was signed by Liverpool in January. After being eliminated from the biggest football competition on the continent, the team was also eliminated in the Europa League.

