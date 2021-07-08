German region to fine Tesla for illegal construction in place where it will build a factory

BERLIN, Jul 8 (.) – A German regional authority said it is preparing to fine Tesla for illegal construction activity at the site of a new car factory near Berlin.

The Ministry of the Environment in Brandenburg, the state that surrounds Berlin and in which the factory will be located, found that Tesla had built deposits in the territory for which it did not have authorization, according to the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

The company was prohibited from using the warehouses it had already built, the newspaper added.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

