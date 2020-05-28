The possible substitute for the Austrian, an unknown

Wolff plans to take over the team alongside Stroll

Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ top manager in Formula 1, will leave his post later this season, once his contract has expired, says veteran German journalist Ralf Bach of F1-Insider. His substitute, an unknown quantity.

Wolff has in his possession 30% of the shares of the Mercedes team – the rest is in the possession of Daimler – and, as director of the team, the last contract renewal was signed until the end of the 2020 season.

Not surprisingly, he also recently acquired a percentage of Aston Martin – which ‘will return’ to Formula 1 next year – which set off the ’bomb’ of a possible change of scenery for the Austrian former driver.

But the shots don’t go that way. Wolff will leave his position as team manager to ‘climb’ to the supervisory board, and furthermore, always according to Ralf Bach, he has a plan in mind from Lawrence Stroll to take over the team.

Both Wolff and Stroll weigh to acquire a higher percentage of shares of the Mercedes Formula 1 team – probably higher than 50% -, which would mean the end of the factory team as we know it today.

Lance Stroll’s father took over Aston Martin in late January by buying 25% of the company and immediately announced the British firm’s return to Formula 1. All eyes were on Racing Point, but a new factor has come into play.

The Canadian billionaire, as Bach reports, is weighing ‘exchange’ with Daimler for shares in Aston Martin – remember that Daimler owns 5% of Aston Martin – for a succulent participation in the Formula 1 team.

For Daimler it is an optimal strategy, since Ola Källenius was not entirely satisfied with the Formula 1 team and less after the Covid-19 breakthrough. For Wolff and Stroll obviously too, as they would be in control of the dominant team of the Grand Circus.

Along the same lines, the departure of Tobias Moers towards Aston Martin is another factor to consider. Moers was Källenius’ trusted person, and his exchange from AMG to Aston Martin only confirms this hypothesis.

As for the future of Racing Point, at the moment it is not clear, but the ways are numerous: sell the team, become a B team, merge with those of Brackley … or even two teams held by Stroll.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.