FILE PHOTO: A worker wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen assembly line after VW re-starts Europe’s largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Swen Pfoertner / Pool via . (POOL New /)

BERLIN, Jul 1 (.) – The German manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace in June, according to a survey published on Wednesday, when factories accelerated production after restrictions were lifted to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

IHS Markit’s latest purchasing managers index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of the German economy, rose to a three-month high of 45.2 from 36.6 in May. The figure was still below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, but above an anticipated reading of 44.6.

Phil Smith, chief economist at IHS Markit, linked the increase to a pickup in production activity and a more positive outlook as manufacturers expected the lifting of the restrictions to stimulate demand.

« On the one hand, the data shows that more German manufacturers are starting to increase production, and a recovery in confidence that has been very poor in recent months, » Smith said. « But on the other hand, demand is still very low and is holding back any recovery. »

(Report by Joseph Nasr; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)