The highest-ranking German diplomat described relations with the United States as “complicated” and said he feared that internal divisions in the country could fuel international tensions.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview published on Sunday that if the United States goes ahead with its plans to withdraw its thousands of soldiers stationed in Germany, Berlin “would take note of this.”

Germany “values ​​cooperation with the forces of the United States, which has grown over the decades. It is in the interest of our two countries, ”Maas told the weekly Bild am Sonntag.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that United States President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cut the number of United States troops in Germany by 9,500 people. There are currently 34,500 US military personnel permanently assigned to Germany, under a long-standing agreement with the country, an ally of the United States in NATO.

Germany and the United States are “close partners in the transatlantic alliance. But it’s complicated, “said Maas.

He also expressed concern that the presidential campaign in the United States may further divide the country and drive populism.

“Then coexistence within the country not only becomes more difficult, it also fuels conflicts at the international level,” he said, according to the interview. “That is the last thing we need.”

When asked about Trump’s tough stance on protests against racism and the death of George Floyd at the hands of an American police officer, Maas said he believed it dangerous to “threaten more violence in a very tense situation.”

The minister praised the responses of former President George W. Bush and current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden to protests against racism. “This gives me hope that there are responsible voices in both bands. I really hope that the sensible ones prevail ”.