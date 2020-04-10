FRANKFURT (.) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticized the United States for its “too slow” response to the coronavirus pandemic, in a new sign of tensions between the two allied nations as they face the spread of the disease.

China took “very authoritarian measures, while in the United States, the virus was played down for a long time,” Maas said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine, in an excerpt from the text sent to the media on Friday.

“These are two extremes and neither of them can be a model for Europe,” he said.

Germany was among the countries that last week accused the United States of “Wild West” tactics to offer better prices or block shipments to buyers who had already signed vital medical supply deals.

Maas told Der Spiegel that he expected the United States to reconsider its relations with other countries in light of the coronavirus crisis.

“Let’s see to what extent the actions of the US government will lead to discussions in the United States about whether the ‘America First’ model really works,” he said, adding that aggressive trade policies may have damaged the country’s ability to acquire protective equipment against to the virus.

A spokesman for the United States embassy in Berlin could not immediately respond to Maas’ comments.

