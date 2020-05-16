COVID-19 that he has already tested on his body and is now totally immune to the disease. “data-reactid =” 12 “> German billionaire and scientist Winfred Stocker claimed that he has a vaccine for COVID-19 that he has already tested on his body and that now he is totally immune to the disease.

Euroimmun, studied and created the sufficient dose and story that “we have quickly and reliably created an antigen construct with which antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 can be reliably detected. It is based on the S1 subunit of the spike protein, with which the virus binds to receptors on target cells. ”” Data-reactid = “13”> Stocker, he did this in conjunction with researchers at his company Euroimmun, studied and created the sufficient dose and reported that “we have quickly and reliably created the construction of an antigen with which antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 can be reliably detected. It is based on the S1 subunit of the spike protein, with which the virus binds to receptors on the target cells. “

I am now immune to SARS-CoV-2!Because I managed to tolerate vaccines well, I felt good all the time and stayed healthy. “” data-reactid = “28”> Regarding the results of the experiment, Winfred Stocker stated that “as expected, antibodies have been developed “Specific. All of these were able to neutralize the coronavirus in the general culture of the virus. I am now immune against SARS-CoV-2 !, because I managed to tolerate the vaccines well, all the time I felt good and stayed healthy.”

According to the millionaire, in order to become immune to the disease, the antibodies against the virus nucleocapid examined in parallel were not formed, so all the S1 antibodies, which were inserted by the vaccine, could not be generated in a coronavirus infection that managed to go unnoticed, while Stocker’s test lasted.

Finally, the scientist and businessman sentenced his statement noting that in the next 6 months, three quarters of the population in Germany or the United States could be vaccinated, stating that with the new immunization there are no side effects.

