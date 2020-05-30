The current status of Raúl Jiménez has powerfully caught the attention of historical institutions of English football. The above was confirmed by Lothar Matthaus, German soccer legend who assured that the Aztec has the sufficient qualities to excel in a great England.

SEE THE LATEST OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL HERE

Who will play in five different worlds noted that the quality of the Mexican is outstanding within the rival area. In addition, he stated that his facility to be present on the scoreboard is essential for various important teams in the English League turn to see him.

“If Raúl Jiménez continues to play at this high level, at the end of the season there could be great interest from various teams bigger in England than Wolverhampton ”, said the German in an interview for Fox Sports.

A goal with a special dedication for you who are on the way #BabyAJ 👼🏼⚽️ I love you @danielabassom pic.twitter.com/7dvR2m9p4w – Raúl Jiménez (@ Raul_Jimenez9) February 23, 2020

Raúl Jiménez has been linked with institutions such as the Juventus from Italy the Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid from Spain. As for England, the clubs that have shown some interest is the Liverpool and, above all, the Manchester United. It should be noted that the Mexican has a value in the market of 40 million euros, amount that the aforementioned teams would have no difficulty paying.

The Americanist youth squad migrated to the Premier League with Wolverhampton in mid 2018. With the yellow institution, the national striker registers 39 goals and 18 passes on goal in a total of 88 games played.