BERLIN, June 6 (.) – A group of German multi-party lawmakers wants to work with the European Parliament to resolve the German high court’s objection to the European Central Bank’s flagship policy program, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

In May, the German Constitutional Court gave the ECB three months to explain the proportionality of its bond purchases or risk leaving the Bundesbank, one of the 19 national central banks that are members of the ECB. He also called on parliament and the government to challenge the ECB in this regard.[nL8N2CN3C2]

The ruling poses a problem for Berlin, which is obliged to respect the Karlsruhe court, but at the same time does not want to go against the independence of the ECB, whose unprecedented economic stimulus program has kept the euro zone intact.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung indicated in a preview of Sunday’s edition that an idea raised by Sven Simon, a member of the European Parliament with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), was being presented as a possible solution.

Simon has suggested that the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin, should demand a clarifying statement from the European Parliament, rather than one from the ECB.

Unlike national parliaments, the European Parliament has the right to ask questions of the ECB, and the President of the ECB testifies before the European legislature in regular hearings.

Simon has written to the ECB asking him to make public his internal deliberations on the effects of his political action. If it did, in Simon’s view, it would make clear that he had, in fact, carried out the audit Karlsruhe requires, the newspaper reported. The bank is obliged to respond.

The CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) support the proposal, along with its partners in the Social Democratic Coalition (SPD) and the opposition Green and Free Democratic Liberals (FDP), the newspaper added.

