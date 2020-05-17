“Kurzarbeit” have been surviving companies and employees during the pandemic. However, analysts warn that if the economy does not resume in the next few weeks, a drastic increase in unemployment may be inevitable. Half of German companies have signed up to put some or all of their employees on the government’s reduced working hours program, he calculated in this week the Munich-based Institute for Economic Research (Ifo).

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 97% of companies in the hotel and gastronomy sector and 94% in the automotive sector benefited from the system. Called Kurzarbeit (short-term work), the state program allows companies to reduce working hours and receive generous subsidies to continue paying at least 60% of their employees’ salaries. Other industries are also reducing work hours to unprecedented levels.

Kurzarbeit paid off in meeting a comparatively small number of layoffs during the 2008/2009 financial crisis. At the end of 2009, unemployment in Germany was lower than in the previous year, while in the USA the number of unemployed doubled in the same period. Instead of reducing jobs, German companies have had the flexibility to reduce working hours and can benefit from a workforce ready to go when business has reheated.

Exceptional circumstances

However, during the current health emergency, some 370,000 companies applied for state subsidies, potentially placing up to 10 million workers – a quarter of the workforce – in the reduced-time scheme. This unprecedented demand for government subsidies and the record 6.6% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) projected for this year has worried politicians and economists, who fear that the economy may take several years to return to pre-coronavirus levels . They say a deeper recession would force tens of thousands of companies into bankruptcy and cause others to shrink.

In fact, Ifo released new data on Monday (11/05), revealing that 39% of automotive companies, 50% of hotels, 58% of restaurants and 43% of travel agencies had already laid off employees in April. Above-average layoffs have also been occurring in many other sectors, with the exception of the pharmaceutical industry. “From now on, the crisis will have an impact on the German labor market,” says economist Klaus Wohlrabe, head of the institute’s polling sector.

In a separate Ifo study published last month, nearly a third of German companies said they would survive only three months if many of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic remained, while just over half pointed out that it could last for six months. This despite about 750 billion euros in government aid and loans having been made available since March.

While the health crisis is expected to be a short-term shock, any lasting pandemic is likely to increase the structural changes that the German economy is already facing. The automotive industry, for example, has warned that it will need far fewer workers in the era of electromobility, climate change is already forcing the move to renewable energy, and increased automation is likely to mean more turbulence in the labor market.

A second wave of coronavirus infections or the prolonged use of social distance measures would further hamper efforts to increase exports – which represent 40% of Germany’s GDP – and would keep domestic demand weak for some time.

“If structural change is needed [na economia], Kurzarbeit will not work, “says DW Lars Feld, chairman of the German Council of Economic Experts. He believes that if the crisis persists, subsidies for shorter working hours will keep zombie companies afloat.” But more importantly, capital could be better implemented by companies with more future-oriented business models “, says Feld.

The longer the Kurzarbeit remains in effect, the more pressure the German government will face to increase the amount workers receive as compensation for lost income. Targeting low-income workers with additional aid is also a high priority for politicians, but the measure is unlikely to boost consumption as long as social distance measures continue to repress demand.

Will the workers want to return?

Ministers have already approved an increase in the average wage paid to those on reduced hours from 60% to 70% of their wages. But it rekindled concerns about reliance on social aid and that some employees would be reluctant to return to full time when the economy recovers. Likewise, there have been reports in the US of workers on a minimum wage requesting that they be dismissed, as the state’s temporary social benefits are greater than the wages they earn.

“Governments are in a panic that this could be the biggest crisis in 100 years, but the economic incentives they introduced could weaken the recovery when it comes,” warns Moritz Kuhn, professor of economics at the University of Bonn.

A skeptic of the Kurzarbeit program, Kuhn questions whether the workload reduction would sufficiently protect workers from dismissal and notes that the reduced wages and unemployment benefit that most workers are entitled to are almost the same.

Previous labor reforms still help economy

He believes that the German economy has bypassed the Great Recession because of the successful labor market reforms introduced in the early 2000s, which discouraged requests for social benefits and kept workers’ wages stagnant.

“I do not find very strong arguments that support the idea that the shortened journey has helped Germany to get through the financial crisis,” argues Kuhn. He says unemployment rates have fallen dramatically due to previous reforms, but “claims for unemployment benefits still increased by 30% in 2008”.

Feld, on the other hand, thinks Kurzarbeit is more effective than the stimulus programs often used to help the economy recover after a recession. He believes that reducing working hours is an emergency tool that helps workers immediately during a crisis.

“Stimulus measures often come with a long delay between decision and implementation and then end up being procyclical,” says the expert. They are usually in excess of the requirements the moment they take action.

