Roy Horn, who levitated tigers, made elephants disappear, turned into a snake and mesmerized Las Vegas audiences, died on Friday, 8, a victim of the new coronavirus. The German magician and illusionist, member of the duo Siegfried & Roy who became famous in the 90s, was 75 years old. According to the advisor Dave Kirvin, Horn tested positive for covid-19 last week and passed away on Mountain View Hospitalin Las Vegas.

“The world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and Roy without Siegfried.

The longtime production of German artists, one of the most successful in the history of Las Vegas, ended on October 3, 2003, when Horn, on his 59th birthday, was attacked by a 200-pound white tiger. The animal launched itself over the magician’s throat and dragged him off the stage in front of a stunned crowd at MGM’s Mirage casino hotel.

An aide pulled the tiger’s tail, jumped on its back and tried to open its jaws. Another sprayed it with a fire extinguisher until it released. However, Horn’s trachea had been crushed and an artery that carried oxygen to the brain was damaged. He suffered a stroke and partial paralysis on the left side and underwent two operations in the University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

After weeks in critical condition, Horn began a long recovery, with rehabilitation in the UCLA Medical CenterIn Los Angeles. In 2004, he returned to his home in Las Vegas and, in a few months, was walking again with assistance. There were even rumors of a comeback, but medical experts and entertainment moguls considered it highly unlikely.

In February 2009, Siegfried & Roy made a final appearance with a tiger, a benefit performance for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas and officially retired from show business in 2010.

With his partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, Horn dazzled the crowds in Las Vegas for 35 years with an extravagance that combined the sparkle of sequined costumes and feather caps and circus emotions. / NYT

