BERLIN, Jun 24 (.) – German Health Minister Jens Spahn stressed on Wednesday that the coronavirus remains a risk after the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia returned to put two municipalities under confinement after an outbreak occurred. in a meat plant.

Guetersloh and the neighboring town of Warendorf became the first areas in Germany to recover the containment measures that had been gradually lifted since the end of April.

« We are seeing that if we make it too easy for the virus, it spreads very, very quickly again. We are not only seeing it in Guetersloh, we have also seen it in Goettingen, in Leer, in Bremen and in churches and family celebrations » Spahn told German broadcaster ARD.

« So it is important to continue to make clear that although the numbers have been low for many weeks, this virus is still there, » Spahn said.

(Information from Michelle Martin; edited by Paul Carrel; translated by Tomás Cobos)