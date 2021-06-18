German GP (Sachsenring) MotoGP 2021: Schedules and where to watch for free

The Motorcycle World Championship come back this weekend. We come from Catalonia to land in the German GP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, which takes place in the Circuit of Sachsenring. A track with a lot of unevenness along the route, especially the back straight with that prominent descent.

The first time a motorcycle GP was held there was in 1998, although some changes have been made to the layout over the years. It is a relatively short circuit, with 3.7 kilometers in length, which has 10 curves to the left and only 3 to the right, so drivers will have to be careful with their tire temperatures.

If we take a look at the data, the race lap time record is in possession of Marc Márquez since 2019, with a time of 1: 21,228; who the day before had achieved pole position. The Catalan also took the victory in that last MotoGP race at the Sachsenring. We remember that in the 2020 season it was not raced there.

Try a free month: Get a free month of MotoGP with no commitments by clicking here.

MotoGP Schedules Germany 2021

Friday June 18

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:40 FP1 Moto3 09:55 10:40 FP1 MotoGP 10:55 11:35 FP1 Moto2 13:15 13:55 FP2 Moto3 14:10 14:55 FP2 MotoGP 15: 10 15:50 FP2 Moto2

Saturday June 19

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:40 FP3 Moto3 09:55 10:40 FP3 MotoGP 10:55 11:35 FP3 Moto2 12:35 12:50 Q1 Moto3 13:00 13:15 Q2 Moto3 13: 30 14:00 FP4 MotoGP 14:10 14:25 Q1 MotoGP 14:35 14:50 Q2 MotoGP 15:10 15:25 Q1 Moto2 15:35 15:50 Q2 Moto2

Sunday June 20

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 08:20 09:00 Moto3 Warm Up 09:10 09:30 Moto2 Warm Up 09:40 10:00 MotoGP Warm Up 11:00 – Moto3 Race 12:20 – Moto2 Race 14:00 – MotoGP race

In MotoGP, Sachsenring is Marc Márquez’s territoryAlthough after last year’s injury he is still not in good shape, just like the Hondas are not exactly having a good time. Will he be able to deliver a coup of authority and get back on the podium? On the other hand, will Oliveira be back in the fight for the top spots? We remember two weeks ago the Portuguese won at the Montmeló Circuit.

If you want to know where and how to see this Grand Prix and the entire MotoGP World Championship (even free), click here or you can directly choose to try 1 month free DAZN and see both motorcycles and F1 (among other sports.)