German GP MotoGP | Schedule and where to watch Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races on TV

The MotoGP World Championship faces a new test this coming weekend with the dispute of the German GP at the Sachsenring circuit. The French Fabio Quartararo remains the leader in the drivers’ classification with a 14-point advantage over Johann zarco.
As for the Spanish, Joan Mir is fifth in the World Cup with a total of 78 points, while Maverick Viñales it ranks sixth with 75 points.
German MotoGP GP schedule
Friday June 18
9:00 – 09:40 Moto3 FP1
9:55 – 10:40 MotoGP FP1
10:55 – 11:35 Moto2 FP1
13:15 – 13:55 Moto3 FP2
14:10 – 14:55 MotoGP FP2
15:10 – 15:50 Moto2 FP2
Saturday June 19
9:00 – 09:40 Moto3 FP3
9:55 – 10:40 MotoGP FP3
10:55 – 11:35 Moto2 FP3
12:35 – 12:50 Moto3 Q1
13:00 – 13:15 Moto3 Q2
13:30 – 14:00 MotoGP FP4
14:10 – 14:25 MotoGP Q1
14:35 – 14:50 MotoGP Q2
15:10 – 15:35 Moto2 Q1
15:35 – 15:50 Moto2 Q2
Sunday June 20
11:00 Moto3 Race
12:20 Moto2 Race
14:00 MotoGP Race
Where to watch the MotoGP German GP on TV?
This season, the MotoGP World Championship can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the French GP on the website of SPORT.