German GP MotoGP | Schedule and where to watch Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races on TV

The MotoGP World Championship faces a new test this coming weekend with the dispute of the German GP at the Sachsenring circuit. The French Fabio Quartararo remains the leader in the drivers’ classification with a 14-point advantage over Johann zarco.

As for the Spanish, Joan Mir is fifth in the World Cup with a total of 78 points, while Maverick Viñales it ranks sixth with 75 points.

German MotoGP GP schedule

Friday June 18

9:00 – 09:40 Moto3 FP1

9:55 – 10:40 MotoGP FP1

10:55 – 11:35 Moto2 FP1

13:15 – 13:55 Moto3 FP2

14:10 – 14:55 MotoGP FP2

15:10 – 15:50 Moto2 FP2

Saturday June 19

9:00 – 09:40 Moto3 FP3

9:55 – 10:40 MotoGP FP3

10:55 – 11:35 Moto2 FP3

12:35 – 12:50 Moto3 Q1

13:00 – 13:15 Moto3 Q2

13:30 – 14:00 MotoGP FP4

14:10 – 14:25 MotoGP Q1

14:35 – 14:50 MotoGP Q2

15:10 – 15:35 Moto2 Q1

15:35 – 15:50 Moto2 Q2

Sunday June 20

11:00 Moto3 Race

12:20 Moto2 Race

14:00 MotoGP Race

Where to watch the MotoGP German GP on TV?

This season, the MotoGP World Championship can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the French GP on the website of SPORT.