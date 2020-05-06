Berlin Germany.- The Bundesliga It may resume this month, after a two-month interruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be requirements.

The chancellor Angela Merkel gave the green light on Wednesday for German soccer to return to activity.

Merkel announced a relaxation of a series of restrictions after meeting with the country’s 16 federal governors. Requests to loosen measures had increased in recent days as there was a decline in daily infections in the country.

It will be possible to play in the two highest divisions of German soccer without an audience, and complying with a series of requirements to prevent another outbreak.

Players will have to undergo testing and constant monitoring, and teams must be quarantined before resuming matches.

The decision announced today is good news for the Bundesliga and the second division, “said German League President Christian Seibert.” It carries a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to comply with medical and administrative requirements, doing so with discipline”.

The authorization to resume the season was given despite the three positive cases of the virus that were detected in the Suburb during the weekend. The league reported that a total of 10 cases were detected within the 36 clubs in the two main divisions.

In the best case scenario, the soccer leagues in Germany will restart on May 16. The German league will hold a virtual assembly with the 36 clubs on Thursday.

The Bundesliga It was interrupted on March 13 and has nine dates left to dispute. The clubs are committed to completing the season in late June.

